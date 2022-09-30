Homicide suspect arrested after pursuit prompts evacuation of downtown Tulsa convention center

After a suspect in a homicide led police officers on a chase that ended downtown with the evacuation of the Cox Business Convention Center and the arrest of a 21-year-old man in his stepfather's slaying.

The events started about seven hours before the arrest, when Tulsa police responded to Sunset Plaza apartments, 250 E. Independence St. A caller reported that Camreion Williams, 21, had shot his stepfather and fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

The shooting victim, identified as Pete Clifton, died shortly after being taken to a hospital, police said. The man's stepson was identified in reports as a "person of interest" in the shooting while he remained at large early Friday.

Police later received a call that Williams had returned to the apartment, but he fled when officers arrived there. A pursuit led officers about two miles to downtown Tulsa's Cox Business Convention Center, where Williams reportedly ran inside shortly after 8 a.m.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted as police began evacuating the convention center in the search for Williams, who reportedly worked there as a security guard. Police encouraged residents on social media just after 8:15 a.m. to avoid the area.

Williams reportedly was located just after 8:30 a.m. inside a maintenance room, police said. He is held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

The slaying is being investigated as the city's 59th of the year. Another homicide investigation had launched earlier Friday after a man walked into a north Tulsa bar with a neck wound and collapsed, police said.