Homicide investigation launched after man walks into Tulsa bar with cut neck

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a man walked into a bar and fell dead early Friday.

The man was bleeding from his neck when he walked into the Shades Bar & Grill near Pine Street and Yale Avenue and collapsed near the front door around 12:45 a.m., according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

He was pronounced dead at the scene with a severe cut to his neck.

"At this time, detectives are actively looking for information about what led up to the homicide," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.