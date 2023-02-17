Police say homicide detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in "peculiar circumstances" in a vacant lot north of downtown.

Officers responding to a neighbor's report around 2:30 p.m. Thursday "found the body of a middle-aged white female wearing dark-colored clothing near the back of the lot adjacent to a fence," the Tulsa Police Department said in a social media post.

Detectives interviewed neighbors and processed evidence, according to police, while the Medical Examiner's Office took the body for examination. If an autopsy indicates that foul play contributed to the woman's death, the homicide investigation will continue, police said.

The woman has not been identified, according to police. Those with information about her death are asked to call the police nonemergency number: 918-596-9222.

