Homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar who reportedly attacked him

A Tulsa homeowner shot and killed a man he said broke into his home, stole his belongings and attacked him with a metal object.

The resident told police Thursday evening that he received an alert that someone was attempting to break into his house near 11th Street and Yale Avenue and that when he arrived, he found a man carrying items from his residence.

The homeowner attempted to keep the man from leaving the property in the 900 block of South Allegheny Avenue while he called 911, but the man began attacking him with a metal object, he said.

The homeowner shot the man in the torso about 5:10 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity had not been released Friday pending notification of his next of kin.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said the homeowner was not arrested, with indications that the shooting was in self-defense, but detectives planned to meet with the man and his attorney Friday.

The deceased is the 36th homicide victim in Tulsa this year; detectives worked a separate self-defense slaying earlier Thursday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.