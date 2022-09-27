Homeowner fatally shoots alleged burglar, police say

A resident shot and killed an alleged burglar on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A man was deceased outside the residence on 14th Street near Florence Place when officers arrived around 12:30 p.m., police reported.

The resident reportedly had confronted a burglar who had pried open a window and climbed into a back room of the house, according to police.

After the resident shot him, "the suspect jumped back out the window, ran from the back of the house to the front of the house, collapsed on the ground, and when first responders arrived we pronounced him deceased at that time," Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The resident reportedly told police that he thinks he heard a couple of other voices, as well. Police have no other evidence to support that someone else was in the home at the time, but they brought in the K-9 Unit and searched for possible additional suspects.

The homicide investigation is still ongoing.