 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homeless man run over, killed in east Tulsa church parking lot, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A suspect has been hospitalized after allegedly running over two homeless people in an east Tulsa church parking lot, killing one.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a Ford Mustang arrived in the parking lot of Christview Christian Church on Garnett Road. Several homeless people were reportedly sleeping behind the church when the suspect arrived with a female passenger, according to Sgt. Edel Rangel.

At some point during a confrontation between the Mustang's driver and the group at the church, he reportedly used the car to strike two of the homeless men.

One of the men, who reportedly used a wheelchair, died after being run over, Rangel said. The other man who was struck by the Mustang was able to get up, and Rangel said he then attacked the Mustang driver.

The Mustang driver sustained injuries requiring hospitalization, according to Rangel, who said he would then be transported for questioning by detectives. His female passenger remains at large, police said.

People are also reading…

Rangel said the commotion drew a large amount of witnesses, most from the nearby homeless community, who are now being questioned by investigators.

The driveway alongside the church, on Garnett between 21st and 31st streets, serves as an entrance to Disney Elementary School. Buses were transporting students by the crime scene early Friday, but the decedent's body was obscured from view by the Mustang still in place next to the church. 

A minivan parked at the crime scene appeared to belong to members of the homeless community, Rangel said.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'The game is over,' Google researcher says human-level AI intelligence has been reached

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert