Homeless man run over, killed in east Tulsa church parking lot, police say

A suspect has been hospitalized after allegedly running over two homeless people in an east Tulsa church parking lot, killing one.

Police say around 4:30 a.m. Friday, a Ford Mustang arrived in the parking lot of Christview Christian Church on Garnett Road. Several homeless people were reportedly sleeping behind the church when the suspect arrived with a female passenger, according to Sgt. Edel Rangel.

At some point during a confrontation between the Mustang's driver and the group at the church, he reportedly used the car to strike two of the homeless men.

One of the men, who reportedly used a wheelchair, died after being run over, Rangel said. The other man who was struck by the Mustang was able to get up, and Rangel said he then attacked the Mustang driver.

The Mustang driver sustained injuries requiring hospitalization, according to Rangel, who said he would then be transported for questioning by detectives. His female passenger remains at large, police said.

Rangel said the commotion drew a large amount of witnesses, most from the nearby homeless community, who are now being questioned by investigators.

The driveway alongside the church, on Garnett between 21st and 31st streets, serves as an entrance to Disney Elementary School. Buses were transporting students by the crime scene early Friday, but the decedent's body was obscured from view by the Mustang still in place next to the church.

A minivan parked at the crime scene appeared to belong to members of the homeless community, Rangel said.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.