Homeless man fatally stabbed under IDL bridge

IDL stabbing map

The red dot marks the location of the fatal stabbing.

A homeless man was fatally stabbed under an Inner Dispersal Loop bridge Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was stabbed about 2:30 p.m. and was alive when police officers arrived, Officer Danny Bean said. Paramedics and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but the man, who apparently was between 50 and 60 years old, died at the scene, police said in a Facebook post.

Bean said the man was wounded in the upper torso.

The assault occurred under a bridge on the southbound lanes of Interstate 244 on the west leg of the IDL. The location is near Fourth Street and Nogales Avenue near the southwest corner of the traffic loop around downtown Tulsa.

Police are still gathering information at the scene.

When asked about possible arrests, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said: “We have multiple witnesses that we're talking to. We can't confirm any apprehension at this time.”

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

