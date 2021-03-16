 Skip to main content
Hit and run victim hospitalized in critical condition; accused driver arrested

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday after reportedly fleeing the scene of a hit and run that left another man in critical condition. 

Nathan Thompson was booked into the Tulsa County jail that afternoon on two complaints: hit and run with injury and no insurance.

The victim was found lying in the road near 31st Street and Sheridan Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. 

The next day, investigators recovered surveillance footage from a nearby bar that reportedly shows Thompson leaving the establishment, getting into his vehicle and driving onto 31st Street, where he allegedly hit the victim. 

The victim remained hospitalized Tuesday but was showing no signs of brain activity, according to the release. 

Thompson posted a $10,300 bond and was released from the Tulsa County Jail Monday night, according to online jail records. 

He has not yet been charged. 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

