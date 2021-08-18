 Skip to main content
Hit-and-run suspect who struck 7-year-old sought by Tulsa Police
breaking

Hit-and-run suspect who struck 7-year-old sought by Tulsa Police

  Updated
Suspect vehicle

Police said the driver hit a 7-year-old around 5 p.m. Aug. 17, 2021, in the road outside an apartment complex near 56th Street in west Tulsa.

 Tulsa Police provided image from surveillance footage

Tulsa Police are seeking help identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run involving a child.

Police said the driver hit a 7-year-old around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the road outside an apartment complex near 56th Street in west Tulsa.

The driver did not stop, and the child was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition, according to Tulsa Police.

The vehicle appears to be a late-'90s model maroon GMC Yukon with previous front-end damage and faded paint on the hood. It does not appear to have a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

