Hit-and-run driver who struck 7-year-old sought by Tulsa police

Tulsa police are seeking help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run involving a child.

Police said in a Facebook post that the driver hit a 7-year-old in the road outside an apartment complex in the 4000 block of West 56th Place around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver did not stop, and the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The vehicle appears to be a maroon late-'90s model Chevrolet Suburban with previous front-end damage and faded paint on the hood, police said in the Facebook post. They said it does not appear to have a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.