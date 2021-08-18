 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hit-and-run driver who struck 7-year-old sought by Tulsa police
0 Comments
top story

Hit-and-run driver who struck 7-year-old sought by Tulsa police

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
081921-tul-nws-hitandrun-p1

Police said the driver of this maroon Chevrolet Suburban hit a 7-year-old around 5 p.m. Aug. 17 in the road outside an apartment complex  in west Tulsa.

 Tulsa Police provided image from surveillance footage

Tulsa police are seeking help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run involving a child.

Police said in a Facebook post that the driver hit a 7-year-old in the road outside an apartment complex in the 4000 block of West 56th Place around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver did not stop, and the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The vehicle appears to be a maroon late-'90s model Chevrolet Suburban with previous front-end damage and faded paint on the hood, police said in the Facebook post. They said it does not appear to have a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News