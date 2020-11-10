Help sought to ID attempted armed robbery suspects

Tulsa County investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying two men who attempted to rob a Turley convenience store.
The suspects, wearing winter coats, reportedly entered the Maverick Mini Mart at 6401 N. Peoria Ave. after 1 a.m. Oct. 30 and pointed guns at customers and the clerk, demanding cash from the register.
They then tried unsuccessfully to breach a security door that protects the area behind the counter and fled on foot west toward Peoria, according to a news release.
The ordeal was recorded on security video posted to the agency's Facebook page.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).
Crime Stoppers can also report tips online through bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.
