Help sought to ID attempted armed robbers at Turley store

Tulsa County investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying two men who attempted to rob a Turley convenience store.

The men, wearing winter coats, reportedly pointed guns at customers and the clerk at the Maverick Mini Mart at 6401 N. Peoria Ave. after 1 a.m. Oct. 30 and demanded cash from the register.

They then tried unsuccessfully to breach a security door that protects the area behind the counter and fled west on foot, according to a news release.

The actions were recorded on security video posted to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the men's identities is asked to call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

Tips can also be reported online at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.