Heavily decomposed body found in north Tulsa

A search party looking for a man who has been missing since last week instead stumbled upon the grisly scene of a decomposing body that appears to have "been there a long time," Tulsa police said.

The party, looking for Caleb Zoellner, who was last seen about 8 a.m. May 19, found the body just before 3 p.m. Friday while searching near an old homeless camp near the 1500 block of North Yale Avenue, Capt. Thom Bell said.

Bell said the body was so decomposed and scavenged by animals that identifying features such as gender, age and race were not apparent.

He said there is no indication the body is that of Zoellner. The body is "not going to be related to anyone recently missing," Bell said.

An autopsy by the Medical Examiner's Office will be the determining factor in how the case progresses, Bell said, as the police are unable to determine how the person died.

Meanwhile, Zoellner remains missing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.