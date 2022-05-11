Hearing for police officers accused of being accessories to a felony will continue next week

Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson, both on unpaid leave from the department and free on bond in the nearly 2-year-old case, face one count each of accessory to a felony after the fact on allegations that they covertly met with and assisted a then-police officer in concealing a gang shootout that involved her boyfriend’s younger brother and her personal vehicle.

Their preliminary hearing ran all day Tuesday, when Tulsa County Special Judge David Guten heard from the former officer, her boyfriend and his younger brother, along with a known gang member and a couple of Tulsa Police Department officials.

He heard from two more police officers Wednesday before recessing by mid-morning, continuing the rest of testimony to Monday due to attorney scheduling conflicts.

District 12 District Attorney Matt Ballard called a member of TPD's Crime Gun Unit to the stand to testify about an inquisitory phone call he received from Carson during the shooting investigation, and TPD's policy director gave his opinion of what is expected of TPD officers both on- and off-duty.

Guten will decide upon the completion of testimony and attorney arguments whether there’s probable cause to believe the crime with which the defendants are charged was committed and whether they likely committed that crime, a decision that could bind them over for trial.

Accessory to a felony is defined in state law as any person who, after the commission of any felony, conceals or aids the offender with the knowledge that that person has committed a felony, intending that that person might avoid or escape from arrest, trial, conviction, or punishment.

Officer Jesse McNeal testified that he received a call from Carson late the night after investigators executed an initial search warrant at former Officer Latoya Dythe's apartment.

Dythe, an officer of a couple of years, was likely to get in trouble for "kicking it with gangsters," McNeal recounted telling Carson, who he said asked what the unit found after he confirmed that they searched her apartment.

Dythe described her relationship with Carson as a close friendship and said they, apartment complex neighbors, often had dinner and in-depth conversations and spent time with each other's kids.

She testified Tuesday that Carson and Harper, her mentor, had come to her apartment upon her request after her boyfriend's younger brother and his gangster associate returned her borrowed personal car with bullet holes in it.

Both later told detectives that they advised Dythe to report the situation to a supervisor before they left, but neither spoke of it to their supervisors for several days. When officers later arrived to process Dythe's car, Carson walked up to the scene as if he had just happened upon it, a lieutenant testified Tuesday.

McNeal said his unit served the search warrant the day after the shooting, and though it wasn't unusual for an officer to call him at a late hour in reference to an investigation — the unit is tasked with investigating most non-fatal gun crimes in the city — Carson's otherwise misplaced interest left him feeling "uneasy."

As investigators developed Carson as a person of interest in the later weeks, McNeal stopped answering his nonchalant questions in passing, he said.

Carson's attorney, Allen Smallwood, argued that Carson's concern was logical given his relationship with Dythe — of which McNeal said he was unaware.

Harper's attorney, Danny Williams, bucked at the testimony of Matt Kirkland, TPD's director of policy, planning and quality control, arguing that the department's policy standards weren't relevant to the criminal case as neither his client nor Carson was on duty when they went to Dythe's apartment. She testified that she called them as friends for advice.

Testimony established that Carson, a patrol officer of about 14 years, was off-shift, Guten said Wednesday, but Harper's status remains unclear. The 25-year TPD veteran and evening Crime Scene Unit supervisor arrived at the complex in his work vehicle and uniform, but he

later told detectives he had taken off the first half of his shift — which his supervisor didn't remember, according to an affidavit.

TPD policy subjects officers in uniform to departmental regulations regardless of their duty status, and a uniformed presence is considered a use of force.

Kirkland argued that off-duty officers can, in certain situations, "essentially activate" their official capacity when they engage in activity akin to that of on-duty officers.

Earning exhales from some in the gallery, he pointed out that TPD's oath of office, in which an officer swears to uphold state and federal law along with municipal ordinances, as well as obey department regulations, does not include a stipulation as to an officer's duty status.

Harper is married to Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who has been present for his preliminary hearing. Councilor Lori Decter Wright was also present Tuesday.



Judge Guten advised two witnesses still remaining to be heard to return Monday morning.