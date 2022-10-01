Head of Miami Public Schools looks to suspend school activity with McLain High School

In the wake of a fatal shooting at McLain High School Friday night, the head of Miami Public Schools — the team McLain was playing — has decided to suspend travel to McLain for any school activities.

"Since the shooting, there have been many questions about why we continue to play Tulsa McLain," Nick Highsmith, superintendent of Miami Public Schools, said in a written statement the district posted on Facebook. "However, after last night's incident, as long as I am Superintendent of Schools, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in any school activity. I cannot allow our players, students, staff, and family members to return to a place where we have repeatedly been put in danger."

A teenager was killed and another injured during a football game Friday night between Miami and McLain.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at McLain's homecoming game, the Tulsa Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page.

Tulsa Public Schools also released a statement Saturday afternoon following the incident.

"Last night’s events are a tragedy for our Tulsa Public Schools family: for our students, team members, parents, and families; for the families of the young people directly involved, and for the entire Tulsa community," TPS media relations manager Drew Druzynski said in the statement. "The McLain team is working with our district Student and Family Support Services team to make sure we have crisis support available for students when classes resume on Monday."

"To our Tulsa Public Schools families: we are all devastated by last night’s events. Every day, our educators and support professionals care for your children as if they were our own. We love your children, and we are doing everything we can to protect them. We have safety plans in place for our games that include on-site Campus Police officers and video surveillance. Our Campus Police team and staff actively monitor the crowd for safety from the moment the game starts until the last cars leave the parking lots. The incident last night happened suddenly and quickly. Our security team responded immediately and have since been working closely with the Tulsa Police Department to support their investigation."

The statement also asked the public to reach out to law enforcement to help with the investigation.

"If you or your child have any information you can share that might help the investigation, please contact our safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE or by texting 480SAFE. Reports made to this line can be done anonymously and will be kept confidential. You can also use this hotline to report any safety concerns you have - it is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister also released a statement expressing her condolences.

"Our hearts are with the McLain, Miami and Tulsa Public Schools communities following last night’s tragedy and violence." Hofmeister said. "We stand together with students, families and school communities to assist and support them in the coming days and weeks.”