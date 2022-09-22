'He killed her, didn't he': Domestic violence suspect charged with murder in girlfriend's death

Investigators have traced the summer death of a woman in a Tulsa hospital to an earlier assault they say came at the hands of her boyfriend.

Jackie Littrell, 56, died after being re-hospitalized for abdominal pains July 11, and medical examiners preliminarily ruled her death a homicide. Prosecutors charged her boyfriend, Juan "JB" Blanco, 50, with felony second-degree murder last week.

Originally admitted to Hillcrest Medical Center in early June, Littrell, who was homeless, told hospital staff her "boyfriend" punched her in the stomach, according to an affidavit. Released three days later, she wound up in a hospital in Claremore later that month in worse condition, the affidavit states.

She was transferred back to Hillcrest for a "higher level of medical care" before she died, according to the report. Police originally reported she died in Claremore.

Upon the medical examiner's ruling, Tulsa homicide detectives went searching for family members and friends who knew Littrell, and they learned of a "strenuous," allegedly abusive relationship she had with Blanco, who was also reportedly homeless though an east Tulsa address is listed in his jail records.

The pair had been dating for a year, detectives found, and Littrell's family members said they first noticed signs of physical abuse when Littrell arrived at a holiday gathering with a black eye.

"She would often show up (at family members' homes) with various injuries and bruises and when confronted about it, she would always have an excuse, which is a common tactic by individuals in volatile domestic relationships," the affidavit reads. "Most of the family knew (Littrell) was being physically beaten by (Blanco), but there was no documentation."

Littrell opted for documentation in February when she filed a domestic assault report against Blanco, but the case didn't have enough corroborative evidence to move forward, Family Violence Unit Sgt. David Ledezma said.

The medical examiner's preliminary report attributed Littrell's death to the injuries she was hospitalized for in early June, which included abscesses, a laceration of her spleen and a blood clot in her lung, according to the affidavit.

When asking other homeless people whether they knew Blanco's whereabouts, homicide detectives said they received an immediate response from one woman who identified herself as a friend of Littrell: "He killed her, didn't he." The woman told detectives she had seen Blanco assault Littrell before.

Once found, Blanco reportedly told detectives he was Littrell's sole boyfriend for the past year and admitted he assaulted her before, giving her a black eye, but he said he didn't remember punching her in the stomach.

Blanco reportedly changed his statement while talking with detectives and eventually said another homeless man told him he knew what happened to Littrell but “didn’t go into detail.”

Homicide Det. Reggie Warren wrote that he found it “odd” that Blanco didn’t go to the authorities with potential information in his girlfriend’s death, nor express “any emotions” about such.

"It should be noted that (Blanco) has shown a history of domestic abuse against (Littrell) which progressively got worse," Warren wrote.

Blanco was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Tulsa County jail, where he remained held Thursday in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Family Violence Sgt. David Ledezma said domestic assaults without enough evidence for prosecution are the bane of his existence, and he said it's part of why investigators urge victims to document every assault.

“A lot of times victims may not think that things could escalate to a point where it gets that serious,” Ledezma said. "What we've found is when there's repeated abuse, that potential for escalation is always there.

"That cycle of violence is a hard thing to break."

Video: Angelina Jolie begs U.S. senators to take action on domestic abuse