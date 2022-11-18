Haskell woman sentenced to prison for deadly head-on crash

A trip to the store to buy dog food ended with the death of one woman and a prison term for another.

A judge sentenced Courtney Gail Lawson of Haskell on Friday to three years and one month in prison after she pleaded guilty earlier to involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lawson admitted to driving a vehicle over 100 mph while trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone on a Bixby street on Dec. 2, 2020, when her car collided head on with a vehicle driven by Chelsea Pugh, 31.

Pugh was pronounced dead at the scene along 181st Street near Harvard Avenue.

Three others involved in the crash, including Lawson’s 2-year-old daughter, were hospitalized, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Lawson, who said she was following her son to a store to buy dog food when the crash occurred, admitted that she had smoked methamphetamine two days before the midmorning fatal crash.

Lawson pleaded guilty April 1 to one count of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country in a plea deal that asked a judge to sentence her to between 30 and 37 months in prison.

Prosecutors pushed for a 37-month prison term, while Lawson requested a 30-month prison term. The judge sentenced her to the high end of the range.