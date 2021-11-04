Haskell woman charged in deadly 2020 head-on collision

A Haskell woman allegedly driving over 100 mph and high on methamphetamine while passing in a no-passing zone faces charges linked to a deadly, Bixby head-on collision in 2020.

A federal grand jury named Courtney Gail Lawson in a one-count indictment unsealed Wednesday, charging her with involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

The indictment alleges Lawson was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone Dec. 2 while driving over 100 mph and under the influence of methamphetamine when her vehicle collided head-on with Pugh’s vehicle.

Pugh, 31, died at the scene of the mid-morning collision near East 181st Street South and South Harvard Avenue in Bixby, reports at the time said. A 2-year-old passenger in Pugh’s vehicle was treated and released from a Tulsa hospital with minor injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported at the time that Lawson and an 11-year-old riding in her car were hospitalized, too.

The charges were filed in Tulsa federal court because Pugh is an American Indian and her death occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.

