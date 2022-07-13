Gunfire reported in connection with death of community leader, her husband in Bixby

A week after a community leader was found dead in her home, Bixby police now say they're investigating gunfire in connection with her death and that of her husband.

Police have offered limited details after Sherry Gamble Smith was found dead by officers early July 6 and Martin Everett Smith was found in their home with mortal wounds.

The 911 call reporting gunfire at the home came in early that Wednesday morning. No other information about the origin of the call has been provided.

The couple's children have been placed into the care of family members, police said in a news release a week after launching the investigation.

"Investigators are currently awaiting both medical examiner reports as well as crime lab reports and ballistic testing before taking any further steps in the case," Officer Seth Babcock said in the release. "A weapon as well as other evidence were recovered from the home and are undergoing testing."

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation crime scene technicians are assisting, according to the release.