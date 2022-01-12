Guilty plea on federal sex abuse charge follows post-McGirt ruling on Quapaw reservation

The ruling upheld the continued existence of the Muscogee Nation reservation based on the fact that Congress never disestablished the reservation, which includes much of the city of Tulsa.

The decision meant the state of Oklahoma had no jurisdiction to prosecute crimes involving American Indians when they occurred within one of the six tribal reservations.

Rather, federal and/or tribal prosecutors now control who gets charged with crimes in the six reservations when either the victim or suspect are American Indian.

Lawhorn was charged Aug. 21 in Ottawa County District Court with one count of lewd molestation of a child under the age of 16.

Court documents accused Lawhorn of sexually abusing the minor Aug. 14, 2020.

State prosecutors dismissed their case against Lawhorn in October after he objected to the state's prosecution of him under McGirt.

The guilty plea for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country carries a statutory maximum term of 15 years in prison.

Lawhorn is scheduled to be sentenced May 2.

Featured

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.