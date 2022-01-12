Guilty plea on federal sex abuse charge follows post-McGirt ruling on Quapaw reservation

The first person to be charged federally after an appellate court determined the Quapaw tribe reservation was still Indian Country, for criminal jurisdiction purposes, pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing a minor.
Jeremy Brandon Lawhorn, 39, admitted to sexually abusing a minor in Indian Country, according to Tulsa federal court records.
A federal grand jury named Lawhorn in a single-count indictment made public Dec. 6 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
Lawhorn faced prosecution in federal court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in October ruled that the state could not charge him because he was a tribal citizen and the alleged crime occurred within the never-disestablished boundaries of the Quapaw Nation, located in the far northeast corner of the state.
The decision brought the number of tribes whose reservations has been recognized as never disestablished to six, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations.
The state appellate court ruled previously that the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations’ reservations were still intact, using the legal framework established under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.
The ruling upheld the continued existence of the Muscogee Nation reservation based on the fact that Congress never disestablished the reservation, which includes much of the city of Tulsa.
The decision meant the state of Oklahoma had no jurisdiction to prosecute crimes involving American Indians when they occurred within one of the six tribal reservations.
Rather, federal and/or tribal prosecutors now control who gets charged with crimes in the six reservations when either the victim or suspect are American Indian.
Lawhorn was charged Aug. 21 in Ottawa County District Court with one count of lewd molestation of a child under the age of 16.
Court documents accused Lawhorn of sexually abusing the minor Aug. 14, 2020.
State prosecutors dismissed their case against Lawhorn in October after he objected to the state's prosecution of him under McGirt.
The guilty plea for sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country carries a statutory maximum term of 15 years in prison.
Lawhorn is scheduled to be sentenced May 2.
