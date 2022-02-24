Guard kills armed man who reportedly stole beer from Tulsa QuikTrip, police say

A Native American man was fatally shot by a security guard after the man tried to steal beer and pointed a gun at the guard Thursday night, Tulsa police said.

Just before 10 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the QuikTrip at 1513 N. Peoria Ave., where a security guard had shot the 21-year-old man, Tulsa Police Capt. Ryan Woods said.

The guard had made the call to police and said a large crowd was gathering at the store, dispatchers said, but Woods that said when he arrived, no crowd was present and there were "no problems at all."

The man is accused of grabbing two cases of beer and leaving without paying, and when the security guard confronted him outside the store, he drew a gun and pointed it at the guard, Woods said.

The guard then shot the man, later identified as Dewayne James.

James was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arriving, Woods said.

When asked if the man was alone when he attempted to steal the beer, Woods said that was "under investigation."