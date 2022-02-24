Guard kills armed man who reportedly stole beer at QuikTrip, police say

A Native American man was killed shot and killed by a security guard after the man tried to steal beer and pointed a gun at the guard Thursday night, Tulsa police said, prompting a federal investigation.

Just before 10 p.m., Tulsa police were called to a shooting at the QuikTrip at 1513 N. Peoria Ave., where a security guard had shot the 21-year-old man, Tulsa Police Capt. Ryan Woods said.

The security guard had made the call to police and said there was a large crowd gathering at the scene, dispatchers said, but Woods said when he arrived, no one was there and there were "no problems at all."

The man allegedly grabbed the beer from the QuikTrip and left without paying, and when the security guard confronted the man outside the store, he drew a gun and pointed it at the guard, Woods said.

The guard then shot the man.

The man was transported to a Tulsa hospital and died shortly after arriving, Woods said.

When asked if the man was alone when he attempted to steal the beer, Woods said that was "under investigation."