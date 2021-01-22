Group drops lawsuit challenging Tulsa mask mandate

A federal lawsuit challenging Tulsa’s mask mandate has been dismissed jointly by all parties.

Terms of the dismissal with prejudice — meaning it can't be refiled — call for both sides to pay their own attorney fees and costs associated with the case, which was filed in Tulsa federal court.

However, the agreement permits the defendants to seek attorney fees and costs should any of the plaintiffs file another “action based on or including the same claim or claims as made in this action.”

A group, led by local optometrist Robert Zoellner and ThriveTime radio show host Clay Clark, had named Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and the Tulsa City Council as defendants in the 33-page federal filing alleging that masks cause oxygen deprivation.

The lawsuit was filed in August after the city of Tulsa enacted a mask mandate in July aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to the joint filing for dismissal, the city and other defendants had filed separate motions to dismiss the civil complaint.

In its motion to dismiss, the city of Tulsa defended its mask mandate as permitted under state law.