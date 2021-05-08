 Skip to main content
Grand River Dam Authority police recover body from creek near Miami
The body of a man recovered from Tar Creek near Miami, Oklahoma, on Saturday, and the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is seeking help in identifying the person. 

An individual who discovered the body on Saturday then contacted GRDA police, according to a news release. 

Police described the victim between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with reddish brown hair and weighing about 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GRDA police at 918-256-0911.

