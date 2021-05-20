Grand jury indicts two in carjacking

A grand jury has indicted two men wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking, at least one of whom was also sought in connection with a Broken Arrow double homicide earlier this month.

Federal grand jury indictments were unsealed Thursday in Tulsa, naming Denim Lee Blount, 18, of Broken Arrow and Hunter Isiah Hobbs, 20, of Bixby in a three-count charge.

Both Blount and Hobbs face one count of conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of attempted carjacking and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

The pair are accused of attempting to take another man’s vehicle at gunpoint in the 7400 block of East 47th Street in Tulsa May 8.

The man was shot about 10 times by the pair, but survived after he refused to give up his vehicle to the pair, who fled in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, according to law enforcement.

Both Blount and Hobbs are being held at the Tulsa Jail without bond.

Blount was booked into jail early Monday on a state second-degree rape charge while Hobbs was arrested Friday on one count of shooting with intent to kill and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Tulsa District Court.