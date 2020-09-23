Grand jury indicts three on child sex trafficking charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Tulsa federal grand jury has indicted three people arrested in April following an investigation into child sex trafficking.

The grand jury, in August charges that were unsealed Tuesday, named Dominique Laron Morgan, Rontaysha Leann Cox and Treveon Marquise Cato in a seven-count indictment.

Tulsa Police arrested the three April 20 after receiving a tip that a 17-year-old runaway victim had been advertised for prostitution on an internet escort site, according to a probable cause affidavit released at the time.

A police officer posing as a customer agreed to meet the youth at an east Tulsa motel, where the teenager was taken into protective custody.

Police then arrested Cox, 26; Cato, 22; and Morgan, 25, while they were in a Honda Civic in the Quality Inn motel parking lot in the 10800 block of East 41st Street.

Police recovered a reportedly stolen handgun, a bottle of prescription drugs and a backpack that contained nine packaged bags of marijuana and various paraphernalia, according to the police affidavit.

In addition to the sex trafficking of children count, the grand jury charged both Morgan and Cox in separate counts with coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sex.