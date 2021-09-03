Grand jury indicts man on involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal May crash

A Watts man made an initial appearance in Tulsa federal court Thursday after a grand jury charged him with involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

Chandler Joseph Harlin, 23, was arraigned Thursday by jail video on the single-count indictment that alleges he was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving crashed into another car in Delaware County on May 1, causing the other driver to die the following day at a Springfield, Missouri, hospital.

Drannon Wilson, 21, of Kansas, Oklahoma, was driving on a county road when his 2011 Ford Mustang was hit by a 2015 Mazda sedan driven by Harlin that left Wilson and a passenger hospitalized, according to the indictment and Tulsa World archives.

The charge was brought in Tulsa federal court because the case qualified under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.

Harlin is an American Indian, according to the indictment, which would qualify the case for federal jurisdiction since the collision occurred within Indian Country.

The grand jury filed the indictment under seal Aug. 18. The case was unsealed Wednesday following Harlin’s arrest.