Grand jury indicts Drumright man in theft of oil, gas products from employer

A grand jury has named a Drumright man in a 30-count federal indictment that alleges he stole oil and gas products from a company where he worked.

David Owen West, 59, was arraigned and released on an appearance bond after charges against him were unsealed Tuesday in Tulsa federal court.

He faces a Dec. 14 trial date, according to court records.

The indictment charges West with 25 counts of mail fraud and five counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

The indictment alleges West, while working for an unnamed Illinois oil and gas company between 2013 and 2017, caused losses totaling $440,586 to the company through theft.

West was working as a field supervisor for the company in Oklahoma when he is alleged to have stolen oil and gas materials from the company’s wells and sold it to an unnamed third party, which in turn allegedly paid West and his shell company, Flash Electric Services, LLC.

West formed the Drumright-based limited liability company in 2015, according to online Secretary of State records.

The indictment alleges West received $266,802 from the oil and gas production that he is alleged to have stolen.