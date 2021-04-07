Grand jury indicts death-row inmate whose state conviction, sentence are in jeopardy due to McGirt

State officials took no position on Cole’s claims that his case qualifies under McGirt.

A court filing on behalf of Cole indicates that Brianna’s enrollment in the Cherokee Nation was pending when she was killed. Her enrollment was approved six months after her death. The filing also indicates that the crime occurred in Claremore, which has been a part of the Cherokee Nation reservation since at least the 1860s, according to recent court rulings.

The state Pardon and Parole Board, by a 3-2 vote in 2015, rejected Cole’s bid for clemency weeks before his scheduled execution date. Proponents of Cole’s clemency testified at the time that he was mentally ill, although state prison officials claimed that he could effectively communicate with others when he wanted something.

Since then, Cole’s execution and those of four others have been put on hold by the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

The courts have already overturned the convictions and sentences of two other Oklahoma death-row inmates.

Patrick Dwayne Murphy, convicted by a McIntosh County jury in a 1999 slaying, faces retrial in Muskogee federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his judgment and sentence in July.