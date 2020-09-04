Grand jury indictment of Tulsa police officer doesn't necessarily mark policy shift in criminal investigations of police, DA says

The state multicounty grand jury's indictment of a white Tulsa police officer over his shooting of a Black man in March marks a deviation from the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office's past practice for handling potential cases against law enforcement.
But when asked whether the use of the grand jury represents a policy shift in how his office will handle future police shooting cases, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said that wouldn't necessarily be the case.
Kunzweiler had warned in a letter to Attorney General Mike Hunter in June that "rapidly unfolding events" associated with the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis are "of significant concern to our nation and now our state."
"I as well as the Chief of Police (Wendell Franklin) are very cognizant of concerns that the public may have with investigations that relate to law enforcement officers," Kunzweiler told the Tulsa World on Friday afternoon. "Ordinarily I am more than comfortable with handling officer-involved shooting cases. I've done it for more than two decades.
"However, with this particular case, we believed given the timing of what was taking place within our country, it (taking the cases to the multicounty grand jury) was the right decision to make."
The multicounty grand jury indicted Tulsa Police Officer Aaron Russell, 29, on Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct with a firearm when he shot Michael Delaney, 35, early March 21. The charge is a misdemeanor that can carry up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Russell had an initial court appearance Friday before Tulsa County Special Judge David Guten, who authorized a personal recognizance bond, and Russell was in and out of the Tulsa County jail by 12:50 p.m.
Russell, whose name wasn't publicly released until he was charged, will next appear in court in March. Delaney wrote in an excessive force complaint in May that he didn't know the name of the officer who shot him and alleged that "they won't reveal his name."
A letter Kunzweiler sent to Hunter on June 1 states that Franklin requested, with Kunzweiler's concurrence, that the case against Russell go before the grand jury. Kunzweiler did not answer a question about whether the Tulsa Police Department made any recommendation that Russell should be charged with a crime before the jury's involvement.
"I have seen a considerable amount of restraint exercised by citizens in Tulsa County with regard to recent officer-involved shootings in which criminal prosecutions were initiated," Kunzweiler wrote June 1. "The fact that the Chief of Police of the Tulsa Police Department has urged my office to make this request is significant and encouraging."
Franklin said Friday evening that he did not believe now was the appropriate time to discuss his views on the use of the grand jury in Russell's case or generally.
"I believe we must have the eyes of the judicial system scrutinize such incidents," he said. "I plan to have further discussions with DA Kunzweiler and would prefer to work that behind closed doors."
Asked about the fallout following the discovery of how Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Kunzweiler told the World, "I think it's fair to say that the timing of this particular incident in our country, we — as in the chief of police and myself — we jointly believed that the clearest path to address the shooting was through the multicounty grand jury."
Russell is accused of wrongly firing his handgun at the vehicle Delaney was driving during an altercation in the 2800 block of South Pittsburg Avenue, where he went after a 911 caller reported Delaney as a suspicious person. He apparently had been sitting in a parked vehicle on a street in the neighborhood for several hours.
When Russell approached Delaney's vehicle, he reportedly saw a gun near the center console and ordered Delaney to get out of the car. Delaney refused, and he accelerated while Russell was leaning into his vehicle, attempting to pull him out, police reported.
“Ofc. Russell fired multiple rounds towards Delaney as he drove away, striking him once in his upper left shoulder,” Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said in a press release Thursday night.
The gun was later determined to be an air pistol, Pierce said, adding that a review of video evidence "did not support the initial belief that officers were assaulted with a vehicle."
The grand jury's indictment alleges that Russell “created a situation of unreasonable risk and probability of death or great bodily harm and demonstrated a conscious disregard” for Delaney’s safety. However, the jurors declined to indict Russell on a felony assault and battery charge.
Pierce said she didn't yet know when the video footage would be made available to the public, as the department did not have any Open Records Act requests for it on file before Friday.
Russell is on restricted duty as of Thursday. He will face an Internal Affairs review after the conclusion of the criminal case, Pierce said.
Russell's attorney, Scott Wood, said Thursday night that Russell had no way of knowing whether the gun was a real or air gun at that moment. He said he believed that the grand jury misunderstood the basis of Russell's decision to pull the trigger.
"In my view, he did exactly as he was trained," Wood said.
Court documents show that Delaney appeared before the grand jury in Oklahoma City to testify in early August. After testifying, he was transferred to state prison to continue serving a six-year term for an unrelated 2019 illegal firearms conviction.
Delaney had pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor obstruction charge related to the March shooting.
Pierce said Thursday that it was apparent that Delaney knew he had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time and did not want to be in custody. But Delaney wrote in his complaint that he was "rudely" awakened in his car that day to "hard knocks on my window by the barrel of police guns" that startled him.
"They acted outta character aiming and shooting me in the back for no justified reason," he wrote, also alleging that police ordered a police dog to "attack me after already being shot and surrendering."
Police reported that Delaney abandoned his vehicle and that a police dog tracked him to where he was hiding under a house after he was shot.
Kunzweiler issued a statement on Thursday in which he described Russell as "cooperative" with the investigation and said he retains the legal presumption of innocence as the case is pending.
"The officers were doing their job as they were directed to do, but they are white officers. And Mr. Delaney is a Black man," Kunzweiler said Friday of the incident. "And knowing and understanding the recent unrest that has been associated with those factors certainly has the potential to be utilized by people who have, quote-unquote, 'motivations.'
"My job is simply to look at facts and evidence irrespective of a person's skin color or religion or gender and to address how those facts reflect with the law as it's written."
Kelsy Schlotthauer contributed to this story.
