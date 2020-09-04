Grand jury indictment of Tulsa police officer doesn't necessarily mark policy shift in criminal investigations of police, DA says

"I believe we must have the eyes of the judicial system scrutinize such incidents," he said. "I plan to have further discussions with DA Kunzweiler and would prefer to work that behind closed doors."

Asked about the fallout following the discovery of how Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Kunzweiler told the World, "I think it's fair to say that the timing of this particular incident in our country, we — as in the chief of police and myself — we jointly believed that the clearest path to address the shooting was through the multicounty grand jury."

Russell is accused of wrongly firing his handgun at the vehicle Delaney was driving during an altercation in the 2800 block of South Pittsburg Avenue, where he went after a 911 caller reported Delaney as a suspicious person. He apparently had been sitting in a parked vehicle on a street in the neighborhood for several hours.

When Russell approached Delaney's vehicle, he reportedly saw a gun near the center console and ordered Delaney to get out of the car. Delaney refused, and he accelerated while Russell was leaning into his vehicle, attempting to pull him out, police reported.