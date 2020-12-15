Glenpool police officer fires shot after being injured by suspect

GLENPOOL — A Glenpool police officer who had been injured by a suspect shot at the person Tuesday evening, but the Glenpool Police Department would not release information about whether the person was actually shot or how the officer was wounded.

However, a reporter is at the scene, which is on 149th Place between Yukon and Vancouver avenues, just west of U.S. 75, and saw a medical examiner's vehicle leave just before 10 p.m.

A brief statement released by the Glenpool Police Department says: "Earlier this evening a GPD officer discharged his weapon after an altercation with a suspect. The suspect injured the officer during the altercation prior to the officer firing at the suspect."

A public information officer for the Police Department said that because the case involves a Native American, the FBI is in charge of the investigation and further information must come from that agency.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.