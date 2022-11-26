 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Glenpool police arrest man after homicide late Friday

  • 0
Richard Allen Harris

Harris

 Tulsa County jail

Glenpool police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide late Friday.

Richard Allen Harris, 27, of Glenpool was arrested around 11:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call near 138th and Elm, according to a news release.

Roy Tyler Baker, 29, was found not breathing, the release states, and Harris was reportedly covered in blood. Baker was pronounced dead after midnight after unsuccessful EMS efforts, officials said.

Harris was booked into Tulsa County jail around 3:30 a.m. where he remains held without bond on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Authorities provided no further details in connection to the homicide.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert