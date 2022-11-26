Glenpool police arrest man after homicide late Friday

Glenpool police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide late Friday.

Richard Allen Harris, 27, of Glenpool was arrested around 11:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call near 138th and Elm, according to a news release.

Roy Tyler Baker, 29, was found not breathing, the release states, and Harris was reportedly covered in blood. Baker was pronounced dead after midnight after unsuccessful EMS efforts, officials said.

Harris was booked into Tulsa County jail around 3:30 a.m. where he remains held without bond on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Authorities provided no further details in connection to the homicide.