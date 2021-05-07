Glenpool officers cleared after fatal shooting

The U.S. Attorney's Office has decided not to pursue federal criminal charges against two Glenpool police officers who fatally shot a man in December, the Glenpool Police Department said in a news release.

The two officers shot and killed Julian Rose, 28, on Dec. 14 after Rose stabbed an officer while they were trying to detain him, police said.

The officers had responded to a report of an assault and battery near 149th Street in Glenpool when they found a man in his 60s "badly beaten" and unconscious and Rose with a butcher knife, according to the news release.

Rose reportedly refused to comply with their commands and advanced toward the officers. He was told to drop the knife, but he instead turned around and stabbed an officer who was approaching from behind, police said. The officer was wounded "deeply in the shoulder."

Another officer then deployed a Taser, which reportedly did not have an effect on Rose. He continued to ignore multiple officers' verbal commands to stop walking and drop the knife. Rose then turned around and walked toward officers while still holding the knife, according to the news release.

Officers again used a stun gun on Rose, but he continued to advance with the knife toward the closest officer. He was then shot by two officers.