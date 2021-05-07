Glenpool officers cleared after fatal shooting

The U.S. Attorney's Office has decided not to pursue federal criminal charges against two Glenpool police officers who fatally shot a man in December, the Glenpool Police Department said in a news release.
The two officers shot and killed Julian Rose, 28, on Dec. 14 after Rose stabbed an officer while they were trying to detain him, police said.
The officers had responded to a report of an assault and battery near 149th Street in Glenpool when they found a man in his 60s "badly beaten" and unconscious and Rose with a butcher knife, according to the news release.
Rose reportedly refused to comply with their commands and advanced toward the officers. He was told to drop the knife, but he instead turned around and stabbed an officer who was approaching from behind, police said. The officer was wounded "deeply in the shoulder."
Another officer then deployed a Taser, which reportedly did not have an effect on Rose. He continued to ignore multiple officers' verbal commands to stop walking and drop the knife. Rose then turned around and walked toward officers while still holding the knife, according to the news release.
Officers again used a stun gun on Rose, but he continued to advance with the knife toward the closest officer. He was then shot by two officers.
Immediate medical attention was provided by paramedics who were at the scene already due to the earlier assault, and Rose was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both officers who shot Rose were placed on administrative leave while the U.S. Attorney's Office conducted an investigation into the shooting.
A committee of "experienced prosecutors" from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma reviewed the evidence from the shooting and "decided not to pursue federal criminal charges in connection with this shooting," according to the press release.
The case came under federal jurisdiction due to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on tribal jurisdiction because Rose was a Muscogee citizen and the shooting occurred on the Muscogee reservation.
A spokeswoman for the Glenpool Police Department said both officers who shot Rose returned to active duty "after the U.S. Attorney’s Office completed their evidence review and subsequently declined to press criminal charges for the shooting."