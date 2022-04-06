Girlfriend of man accused in slayings of two other women is missing, Tulsa police say

Tulsa Police are seeking help finding a missing and endangered woman connected to a man accused of killing two other, unrelated woman.

Tyra Whitaker, 24, was last seen Jan. 19 at 2337 W. Edison with her boyfriend, according to a news release. On Tuesday, police identified Whitaker's boyfriend as Terryl Brooks, arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Brooks, 22, is held without bond in the Tulsa County jail related to the deaths of Star Rainbow Dancer, 69, and Elizabeth Dillard, 27.

"Since going missing, she has not been in contact with friends or family since that time, which is unusual for Tyra," police said, noting the missing persons investigation was launched in February. "Attempts to locate her since that time have been futile."

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Tyra Whitaker, last seen getting into a gray Chevy pickup truck with Brooks, is asked to contact CrimeStoppers, 918-596-COPS.

There were signs pointing to Brooks killing again, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said when Brooks was arrested.

“He knew both of the victims and had something of a relationship with both," he said.