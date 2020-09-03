Girl arrested, homicide charges pending after woman found shot dead in Fairland, OSBI says

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after a woman was reportedly killed in Fairland.
Deputies asked for OSBI's assistance in investigating the death of Alicia Williams, 50, in a home off U.S. 60 in Fairland on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was reportedly found with a gunshot wound.
A juvenile female was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, according to a news release, but the investigation remains "open and ongoing."
Charges against the suspect are reportedly pending.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.