Girl arrested, homicide charges pending after woman found shot dead in Fairland, OSBI says
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after a woman was reportedly killed in Fairland. 

Deputies asked for OSBI's assistance in investigating the death of Alicia Williams, 50, in a home off U.S. 60 in Fairland on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was reportedly found with a gunshot wound.

A juvenile female was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, according to a news release, but the investigation remains "open and ongoing." 

Charges against the suspect are reportedly pending. 

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Breaking News