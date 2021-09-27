Gathering Place files civil trademark lawsuit against Shawnee coffee shop

Gathering Place has filed a civil lawsuit against a Shawnee-based coffee shop claiming it “wrongfully” promoted and used the park’s trademarked name as part of its business practices.
Filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, attorneys representing Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC alleged that The Gathering Place Coffee Co. “advertises event spaces, coffee shop services and other services that are clearly intended to evoke the services offered by The Gathering Place.”
The filing indicates that Gathering Place, the 66.5-acre park which opened along a stretch of Riverside Drive in 2018 at a cost of $400 million, recently became aware of the coffee shop’s existence after reportedly receiving complaints from park patrons.
It is unclear, however, when Gathering Place officials were notified.
Gathering Place representatives accused the coffee shop, identified as Bayly Coffee LLC in court documents, of using its name in bad faith and causing confusion among other complaints levied against the small business.
Stated in 15-page document, Gathering Place suggested that the coffee shop use of The Gathering Place moniker started after the park’s “extensive promotion and priority date of the Gathering Place marks.”
It also outlines that the park has suffered damages to the “value of goodwill” associated with it and undetermined injury to its business.
In response to the civil suit, owners of the coffee shop wrote on its company Facebook page that the claims “couldn’t be further from the truth.”
“We fully intend to work in good faith to resolve this issue with the Gathering Place Park,” a portion of the social media post attributed to “The Hiltons and Ingrams,” owners of the business. “However, if no simple resolution can be reached, we feel confident in our legal team and our case.
“It is hard to think that someone would actually be confused between a world renowned outdoor play space and a small local coffee shop located an hour and a half apart.”
