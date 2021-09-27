Gathering Place files civil trademark lawsuit against Shawnee coffee shop

Gathering Place has filed a civil lawsuit against a Shawnee-based coffee shop claiming it “wrongfully” promoted and used the park’s trademarked name as part of its business practices.

Filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, attorneys representing Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC alleged that The Gathering Place Coffee Co. “advertises event spaces, coffee shop services and other services that are clearly intended to evoke the services offered by The Gathering Place.”

The filing indicates that Gathering Place, the 66.5-acre park which opened along a stretch of Riverside Drive in 2018 at a cost of $400 million, recently became aware of the coffee shop’s existence after reportedly receiving complaints from park patrons.

It is unclear, however, when Gathering Place officials were notified.

Gathering Place representatives accused the coffee shop, identified as Bayly Coffee LLC in court documents, of using its name in bad faith and causing confusion among other complaints levied against the small business.