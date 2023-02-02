Investigators think a gang dispute led to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Broken Arrow last week, as witnesses reportedly said he was accused of being an informant.

Police, who have not identified the juvenile victim, have taken 15-year-old Ky’Leigh Deon Shaw into custody in connection with his slaying.

Officers responded early Jan. 24 to the 1400 block of West Trenton Street, a residential area of Broken Arrow northeast of 51st Street and 145th East Avenue. The victim was found in the street, along with a single .40-caliber shell casing, with a gunshot wound near his left shoulder. He died at a Tulsa hospital.

The victim's phone was on the ground, police said, and through it they made contact with someone who indicated that the slaying was likely a gang-related execution.

The person told investigators that the victim had been accused of being a "rat," or informant, and had attempted to prove his innocence "using paperwork," according to a probable cause affidavit. The person identified a group of Bloods, Shaw allegedly among them, who reportedly thought the victim was lying.

Police said they received an anonymous tip from a witness with detailed knowledge who connected Shaw to the Jan. 24 slaying. The witness reportedly told detectives Shaw used her grandmother's SUV in the shooting and was grounded for stealing it that night. Surveillance video provided by neighbors showed the vehicle in question around the time of the shooting.

According to the affidavit, a search of Shaw's cellphone turned up messages in which she implicated herself in the shooting. In one of the messages she reportedly said: "oklahoma don't care that I'm a kid ima get charged as an adult."

Cellphone service records reportedly revealed that Shaw's phone "entered the area of the shooting prior to the event" and then left immediately after, the affidavit states.

Shaw remains in custody on a charge of first-degree murder.