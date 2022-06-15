Friend of man convicted of enticing minor to have sex pleads guilty to gun, marijuana charges

A Collinsville man who the FBI said possessed an “unfathomable” amount pornography and had close ties to another man who was recently convicted of enticing a minor to have sex, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal firearms and drug charges.

Kevin Lynn Greer, 51, admitted to two counts of a five-count superseding indictment filed Feb. 23 in Tulsa federal court. The charges were illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop counts charging him with possession of child pornography in Indian Country, receipt and distribution of child pornography and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The agreement, which still requires judicial approval, also stipulates that Greer serve five years and six months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Greer admitted to the charges just weeks after a judge denied his request to ban prosecutors from mentioning at trial his relationship with Alexander Sweet, 28.

A federal jury convicted Sweet in April of enticing a minor to have sex and related child porn crimes.

The FBI began investigating Sweet after receiving a tip that he was in an intimate relationship with a then 16-year-old girl.

The FBI said evidence gathered in that case led them to suspect that Sweet and Greer had exchanged child pornography with one another.

The FBI served search warrants Nov. 10 on two buildings associated with Greer in the 500 block of West Broadway in Collinsville.

Agents recovered what they described as an “unfathomable” amount of pornography during the search, some of which investigators believed to be child pornography.

Agents also seized seven guns, nearly 600 rounds of ammunition and about four kilograms of marijuana packaged in 41 plastic bags.

Greer argued in a court filing that his friendship with Sweet was not relevant because it does not “make any fact at issue any more or less likely.”

Prosecutors contended that the friendship is admissible because it goes to Greer’s knowledge and intent to possess and distribute marijuana.

“The Court agrees that evidence of defendant’s association with Sweet is relevant to whether defendant possessed marijuana with the requisite knowledge and intent,” Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil III wrote in a May 9 order and opinion.

Greer has multiple prior felony convictions, according to court records, his most recent of which was a 2001 conviction for misappropriation of personal identification out of Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

Greer was also convicted of second-degree burglary in 1991 in Tulsa County and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and use of an offensive weapon in a felony in 1995.

A then-16-year-old girl who dated and later married Sweet in Arkansas, only to break off the relationship after his arrest, told investigators that Sweet and Greer communicated daily using social media and text messaging applications.

The girl told investigators that Sweet took her to Greer’s residence to trim marijuana plants and that Sweet moved guns and drugs for Greer on multiple occasions.

In support of the plea agreement, both sides agreed that the “amount of digital evidence seized in this case and the difficulties with presenting that evidence and its foundation,” are reasons that factored in reaching the agreement.

Greer, who has been in custody since his November arrest, will be sentenced at a later date.

