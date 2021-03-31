'Fracture' in criminal system created by Supreme Court decision, Tulsa County DA says

Kunzweiler said he believes the statute of limitations for manslaughter in federal court would prevent Graham from being tried at the federal level, and according to the federal Tribal Law and Order Act, tribal courts can sentence someone to no more than three years for one charge. Graham is serving a combined 107-year sentence on the state convictions.

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said in a statement to the Tulsa World that while this is true, tribal courts are able to stack sentences for multiple crimes.

“For instance, there may be a burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of (drugs) that occur in addition to the murder,” Hill said. “The individual could serve three years on each count, not to exceed nine years total.”

Kunzweiler said situations in which victims feel they don’t get justice are among the main reasons he called the town hall.

He said the public needs to reach out to political leaders to do something to fix this problem, whether it be changing the federal statute of limitations or coming together with congressional delegations, state leaders and tribal councils to develop a solution.

Hill told the Tulsa World she feels for victims during these kinds of changes.