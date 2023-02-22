A fourth teen has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a boy who was found fatally shot in a Broken Arrow neighborhood last month.

Brandon Jordan, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Jordan and three other teens are accused in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was found Jan. 24 in the 1400 block of West Trenton Street, a residential area northeast of 51st Street and 145th East Avenue.

Jordan and three other teens — Tremaine Toliver, Ja'Cori Whitmore and Ky'Leigh Shaw — are being charged as adults with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide, police say.

Investigators think the incident was caused by a gang dispute and that the victim was accused of being a “rat,” or informant, and had attempted to prove his innocence “using paperwork" before being killed, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said in the release Wednesday.

