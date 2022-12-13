Fourth and final arrest made in fatal Broken Arrow Expressway shooting, detectives say

Tulsa police have made what they say is a fourth and final arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Linus Altenor Jr., 19, was arrested in Okmulgee on Tuesday morning as a suspect in the July 31 shooting of 17-year-old Terek Chairs.

Chairs was followed by a vehicle when leaving a party in north Tulsa, police have said. Around 1:10 a.m., the passengers of that vehicle then opened fire on the highway, killing Chairs and wounding one of his two juvenile passengers, the Tulsa World reported.

Tayveon Harring, Izayaih Shanks and Brandon Jefferson were arrested previously, police said.

All four are charged in Tulsa County District Court with first degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.