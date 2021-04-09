Four serving life sentences to get new trials in federal court due to McGirt ruling

Four more inmates serving life prison sentences in state prisons for murder will see their cases retried in federal court due to the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision affecting tribal jurisdictions.
Dallas Gene Hastings, Justin Dale Little, Steve Wayne Lockler Jr. and Gary Dewayne Boggs are the latest inmates to see charges filed in Tulsa federal court
Hastings, 40, faces a first-degree murder complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.
Hastings is serving a life without parole prison term in connection with the 2000 hammer beating death of Erie Anderson Raybon, 88, in Claremore.
Hastings pleaded guilty to the state charge to avoid the death penalty, according to Tulsa World archives.
Hastings is a member of the Cherokee Nation, which qualifies his case for federal prosecution under a ruling issued last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court and expanded later by a state appellate court.
The rulings found that Congress never disestablished the 1860s-era reservation boundaries of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Muscogee (Creek) nations, leaving the state with no jurisdiction to try major criminal cases when it involved an American Indian and occurred within one of the five reservations.
Since the rulings, state courts have been vacating prison terms in criminal cases that meet the criteria under the McGirt and subsequent rulings.
Raybon’s murder occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation.
Raybon’s co-defendent, David L. Clem, received a 20-year prison term in 2001 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Clem admitted to participating in the burglary of Raybon’s home with Hastings.
A federal grand jury, meanwhile, has indicted Little, 27, on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.
A Tulsa County jury found the Bristow resident guilty in 2018 of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Johnathon Weatherford, 21, on April 22, 2018 in Jenks.
A judge sentenced Little to life in prison. The indictment states Little is an Indian male, but does not specify his tribal affiliation.
The third case stems from the 2008 murder of a 4-year-old boy in Rogers County.
To avoid a trial with a potential death penalty, Locker admitted to fatally punching his stepson, Christopher Barnard, twice in the stomach and whipping him with a belt after the youth soiled himself.
The boy died at a local hospital.
A judge sentenced Lockler to life in prison without parole in accordance with the plea agreement with prosecutors.
In Boggs’ case, federal officials filed a first-degree murder in Indian Country complaint Friday that is tied to a life sentence he currently is serving for second-degree murder.
Boggs, 57, was given a life term in connection with the 2016 shooting death of his wife, Suzanne Boggs, 60, at their west Tulsa home.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office said at the time of his sentencing in state court that Boggs shot his wife after she tried to stop him from drinking and driving.
The complaint states that Suzanne Boggs was a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.