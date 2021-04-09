Four serving life sentences to get new trials in federal court due to McGirt ruling

Four more inmates serving life prison sentences in state prisons for murder will see their cases retried in federal court due to the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt decision affecting tribal jurisdictions.

Dallas Gene Hastings, Justin Dale Little, Steve Wayne Lockler Jr. and Gary Dewayne Boggs are the latest inmates to see charges filed in Tulsa federal court

Hastings, 40, faces a first-degree murder complaint filed Thursday in Tulsa federal court.

Hastings is serving a life without parole prison term in connection with the 2000 hammer beating death of Erie Anderson Raybon, 88, in Claremore.

Hastings pleaded guilty to the state charge to avoid the death penalty, according to Tulsa World archives.

Hastings is a member of the Cherokee Nation, which qualifies his case for federal prosecution under a ruling issued last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court and expanded later by a state appellate court.

The rulings found that Congress never disestablished the 1860s-era reservation boundaries of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole and Muscogee (Creek) nations, leaving the state with no jurisdiction to try major criminal cases when it involved an American Indian and occurred within one of the five reservations.