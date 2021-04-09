Four serving life sentences in state prison to get new trials in federal court due to McGirt ruling

Since the rulings, state courts have been vacating prison terms in criminal cases that meet the criteria under the McGirt and subsequent rulings.

Raybon’s murder occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation, and Hastings has applied to have his conviction overturned on jurisdictional grounds.

Raybon’s co-defendent, David L. Clem, received a 20-year prison term in 2001 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Clem admitted to participating in the burglary of Raybon’s home with Hastings.

A federal grand jury, meanwhile, has indicted Little, 27, on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.

A Tulsa County jury found the Bristow resident guilty in 2018 of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Johnathon Weatherford, 21, in Jenks on April 22, 2018, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

The indictment says Little is an Indian but does not specify his tribal affiliation.

The third case stems from the 2008 murder of a 4-year-old boy in Rogers County.