Four serving life sentences in state prison to get new trials in federal court due to McGirt ruling

Four more inmates serving life in state prisons for murder will see their cases retried in federal court due to the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling affecting tribal jurisdictions.
Dallas Gene Hastings, Justin Dale Little, Steve Wayne Lockler Jr. and Gary Dewayne Boggs are the latest state inmates to see charges filed against them in Tulsa federal court.
Federal prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against Hastings, 40, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma on Thursday.
Hastings is serving a life without parole state prison term for first-degree murder in connection with the 2000 hammer-beating death of Erie Anderson Raybon, 88, in Claremore. Hastings pleaded guilty to the state charge to avoid the possibility of a death sentence, according to Tulsa World archives.
Hastings is a member of the Cherokee Nation, which qualifies his case for federal prosecution under a ruling issued last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court and expanded later by a state appellate court.
The rulings found that Congress never disestablished the 1860s-era reservations of the Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations, leaving the state with no jurisdiction to try major criminal cases involving American Indians within one of the five reservations.
Since the rulings, state courts have been vacating prison terms in criminal cases that meet the criteria under the McGirt and subsequent rulings.
Raybon’s murder occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation, and Hastings has applied to have his conviction overturned on jurisdictional grounds.
Raybon’s co-defendent, David L. Clem, received a 20-year prison term in 2001 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Clem admitted to participating in the burglary of Raybon’s home with Hastings.
A federal grand jury, meanwhile, has indicted Little, 27, on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.
A Tulsa County jury found the Bristow resident guilty in 2018 of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Johnathon Weatherford, 21, in Jenks on April 22, 2018, and he was sentenced to life in prison.
The indictment says Little is an Indian but does not specify his tribal affiliation.
The third case stems from the 2008 murder of a 4-year-old boy in Rogers County.
To avoid a trial with a potential death sentence, Lockler admitted to fatally punching his stepson, Christopher Barnard, twice in the stomach and whipping him with a belt after the child soiled himself. The boy died at a hospital.
A judge sentenced Lockler to life in prison without parole.
In Boggs’ case, federal officials filed a charge of first-degree murder in Indian Country on Friday that is tied to a life sentence he is serving for second-degree murder.
Boggs, 57, was given a life term for the 2016 shooting death of his wife, Suzanne Boggs, 60, at their west Tulsa home.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said at the time of his sentencing that Boggs shot his wife after she tried to stop him from drinking and driving.
The charge indicates that Suzanne Boggs was a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
