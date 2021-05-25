Four Petland puppies nabbed in morning burglary; police search for thieves

Four puppies estimated to be worth more than $25,000 were stolen from a south Tulsa pet store on Friday.

Tulsa Police released surveillance images of the burglars, clad in concealing long sleeves, long pants, gloves, neck gaiters and ball caps, on Tuesday, hoping to identify the men.

The two reportedly shattered the front door of Petland, 10908 E. 71st St., about 6:30 a.m. and grabbed the animals from a kennel. The store was set to open at 11 a.m., according to an online schedule.

Two of the puppies, a black, white and tan English Bulldog and a chocolate merle French Bulldog, have rare coloring, the news release states, and all four require require constant care due to their breed-specific needs. They range from 10 to 12 weeks old and weigh 6 to 14 pounds.

The thieves drove off in a white Dodge Challenger without a license plate, police said.

Anyone with information in the crime is asked to email burglary@cityoftulsa.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

