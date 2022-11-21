Four found dead after Kingfisher deputies respond to hostage situation, OSBI says

State authorities are assisting in the investigation into a quadruple homicide after Kingfisher County deputies responded late Sunday to a hostage situation near Hennessey.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after four individuals were found dead at a location on North 2760 Road. A fifth individual found at the scene was hospitalized, OSBI said in a news release.

"At this point, there is no suspect information available," the release states.

Hennessey is about 120 miles west of Tulsa.

This story will be updated as more details are reported by authorities.

Help available If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the state's new Comprehensive Crisis Line is now available by calling 988. The line is staffed around-the-clock by mental health professionals.