Four arrested in connection to Midwest City marine homicide
  • Updated
The Oklahoma State bureau of Investigation arrested four men Wednesday in connection to the slaying of an Oklahoma Marine, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Steven Roberts, 55, Virgil Nelson, 67, Larry Ramirez, 51, and Conner Buntz, 33, were arrested for various charges related to the shooting death of Daniel Aaron, 33, on Sept. 12.

All four arrested men are alleged members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, the OSBI said.

On Sept. 12, Aaron was riding his motorcycle on U.S. 62 at the intersection with 3300 Road near Harrah in Lincoln County when he was shot, the OSBI said. He died later at a Midwest City hospital.

Roberts and Nelson were arrested on complaints first-degree murder, and Ramirez and Buntz were arrested on complaints of accessory to murder after the fact. All four were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

