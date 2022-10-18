Fort Gibson man who entered U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 sentenced

A Fort Gibson man, who said he lost his job and wife following his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, has been sentenced to prison.

A federal judge Tuesday ordered Jerry Ryals, 28, to serve nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Ryals pleaded guilty May 6 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after a grand jury named him in a superseding indictment that charged him with felony civil disorder.

Ryals was initially named in a five-count indictment that charged him with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Prosecutors dismissed the original five counts at Ryals’ sentencing.

Ryals’ co-defendant, Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., faces four of the five original charges. His case is still pending.

Ryals admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol building twice after being told to leave the grounds by police. The first time he entered the U.S. Capitol, he remained inside for 10 to 15 minutes. The second time he entered the building, he remained for about 30 minutes, walking through multiple floors and entering the Rotunda and Crypt.

Ryals, Griffith and a third, unnamed individual, returned to their vehicle about 6:30 p.m. that day before returning to their hotel room in Virginia and driving back to Oklahoma the next day.

In a sentencing memorandum filed on his behalf, Ryals requests a term of two years probation rather than a prison term.

In support of the request, Ryals notes that he had no agenda other than to participate in a peaceful protest when he attended the “Stop the Steal Rally,” whose speaker list included then-president Donald Trump.

Ryals, according to the Sept. 30-dated memo, has lost his job and is estranged from his wife, while he continues to pursue an electrician’s license.

“Mr. Ryals lost his wife, his job and is now a convicted felon,” according to his sentencing memo. “Due to the massive publicity and historic nature of the January 6 riot, most people in his community know of his offense, and many have shunned him because of it.”

The memo goes on to say that Ryals, an avid hunter, will now be unable to possess a gun due to his felony status.

“Like many others, Mr. Ryals was swept up in the momentum of an angry mob, many of whom believed they were acting patriotically by protesting a corrupted presidential election,” the memo states. “While Mr. Ryals, at the time, may have believed he was on the side of God and Country, hindsight has since disabused him of that notion.”

Described by one family friend as a “gentle giant,” according to his sentencing memo, Ryals language was less-than-gentle when he filmed a video of himself prior to entering the U.S. Capitol.

“We definitely have enough people to overthrow this b___,” Ryals said, according to a filing by the government. “They don’t stand a f— chance. We got the f— doors open up there I guess. We are working our way in slowly but surely.”