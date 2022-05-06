Fort Gibson man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol breach felony charges

A Fort Gibson man pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge regarding his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced in a news release.

Jerry Ryals, 27, pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge.

On Jan. 6, Ryals joined a crowd that was illegally on the Capitol grounds, according to court documents. At the bottom of the Capitol steps, he filmed a video from his phone in which he reportedly stated, “They are tear gassing, throwing flash bangs, pepper spray, but we will not concede.”

As he made his way up the Capitol steps, he filmed another video, stating, “We definitely have enough people to overthrow this b----. They don’t stand a f---ing chance,” according to the press release.

Ryals then entered the Capitol through a side door and stayed inside, mainly in offices, for about 10 to 15 minutes, the document says.

He was directed outside by Capitol Police but later reentered and stayed inside for about 30 minutes more.

"This time, he walked through or remained in several areas on multiple floors of the building, including the Rotunda and the Crypt," the news release stated. "He took video and photos while inside the building, and even after leaving, remained illegally on the Capitol grounds."

Ryals was arrested on March 5, 2021, in Muskogee and will be sentenced on Oct. 18.

He faces a statutory maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

In the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested in connection with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 250 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the news release.

Anyone with tips can call 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Featured video: FBI continues search for Jan. 6 suspects

