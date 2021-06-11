Former youth pastor, Scout volunteer charged in federal court with sexually abusing five children

A former youth pastor and Cub and Boy Scouts volunteer who is already serving time on state convictions for child sex abuse has now been charged in federal court.

The federal indictment against Joe Cheater Jr., 48, who is accused of sexually abusing five children, is in anticipation of his conviction in state court being overturned based on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 ruling affecting state, federal and tribal jurisdiction.

Cheater, of Porter, was convicted in 2012 in Rogers County District Court in six cases of first-degree rape and lewd or indecent acts against a child younger than 16, court records show.

He appealed his Rogers County convictions on April 14, relying on the McGirt v. Oklahoma precedent, which established that the state of Oklahoma does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute cases involving Native Americans when the crimes occurred within the still-existing reservations of five Native tribes.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said Cheater's appeal was stayed Thursday for at least 30 days so the district court can rule on which entity has criminal jurisdiction.

Online records state that Cheater has had two post-conviction hearings for relief based on jurisdiction in Rogers County District Court and is scheduled to have a third one Aug. 20.