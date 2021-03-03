Former wrestling coach pleads guilty in federal court

The former head wrestling coach at McLain High School pleaded guilty Tuesday to bank fraud associated with a federal loan program meant for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafael Maturino, 40, of Broken Arrow admitted to lying to a bank when he sought Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds for a business he owned and operated.

The terms of the plea agreement, which still must be approved by a judge, call for Maturino to serve a prison term of 12 months and one day.

The crime carries a maximum 30-year prison term.

“Small businesses employ millions of Americans and are the backbone of our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help legitimate small business owners keep their doors open and Americans employed during the current pandemic.

“This office along with the Federal Reserve Board of Office of Inspector General, the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General and the FBI will continue to bring fraudsters, like Maturino, to justice.”

The fraud charge alleged Maturino on April 28 sought a Paycheck Protection Program loan for Maturino Enterprises Inc. from First National Bank of Owasso.